9:47 pm, February 27, 2017
51° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Senate confirms billionaire investor Wilbur Ross as commerce secretary.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Moore sets record, North…

Moore sets record, North Florida beats Jacksonville in ASUN

By The Associated Press February 27, 2017 9:32 pm 02/27/2017 09:32pm
Share

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Dallas Moore scored 37 points to set the conference single-season scoring record of 775 and No. 3 North Florida beat sixth-seed Jacksonville 77-74 in Monday night’s Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Moore, named ASUN Player of the Year on Sunday, hit back-to-back 3s and North Florida (14-18) opened the second half with a 12-4 run to lead 44-35. Chris Davenport’s layup with 10:11 to play put North Florida up 55-43. The Dolphins twice closed to within a point and trailed 72-71 on Darien Fernandez’s 3-pointer with 15 seconds left.

Garrett Sams hit two from the line and Fernandez missed a 3 at the buzzer.

Moore made 14 of 23 field goals, including 5 of 10 3-pointers, for his 10th 30-point game of the season.

Marcel White hit six 3-pointers and scored 26 points to lead Jacksonville (17-15).

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Moore sets record, North…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

89th Academy Awards

The stars turned out for what would be a very memorable Oscar moment.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball