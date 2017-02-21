9:37 pm, February 21, 2017
48° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
MESSAGE Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe will be on WTOP 10 a.m. Wednesday for "Ask the Governor." Post your questions on WTOP's live blog now.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Monmouth rolls to 14th…

Monmouth rolls to 14th straight win 82-62 over Fairfield

By The Associated Press February 21, 2017 9:13 pm 02/21/2017 09:13pm
Share

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Je’lon Hornbeak and Justin Robinson each finished with 18 points and Monmouth rolled over Fairfield 82-62 on Tuesday night to earn the season sweep.

Monmouth, which extended its school record winning streak to 14, outscored Fairfield by 62 (173-111) over the course the schools’ two regular season matchups.

Hornbeak and Robinson combined for seven three pointers, as the Hawks (24-5, 16-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) drilled 13 overall and shot 54.2 percent from behind the arc. Micah Seaborn finished with 15 points and Chris Brady added 13 for Monmouth.

Tyler Nelson hit five 3s and led all scorers with 25 points for Fairfield (14-13, 9-9).

The Hawks finished the first half on a 14-3 run and took a 46-34 lead at halftime. The Stags did not come within single digits the rest of the night, and a Hornbeak 3-pointer finally pushed the Hawks’ lead past 20 with 1:44 to go.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Monmouth rolls to 14th…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

3 hot southern cities to visit in 2017

For the hottest travel destinations of 2017, travel south. Here are tips to plan a visit to some exciting southern cities this year.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball