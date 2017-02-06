2:52 pm, February 7, 2017
Monmouth rides Robinson to record 10th straight win

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 9:47 pm
LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Justin Robinson scored 25 points and Monmouth overtook Rider in the final two minutes to earn a school record 10th consecutive victory 74-69 on Monday night.

A Kealen Washington-Ives free throw followed by a Kahlil Thomas jumper gave Rider (13-12, 6-8 MAAC) a 69-66 lead with 1:44 left.

A Chris Brady layup on the ensuing possession for Monmouth (20-5, 12-2) cut it to 69-68. After Thomas missed a 3-pointer, Robinson made a layup which gave the Hawks the lead for good with 54 seconds left.

The Hawks closed on an 8-0 run, holding the Broncs scoreless over the final 1:44.

Robinson, who became Monmouth’s all-time leading scorer last week, made 7 of 16 shots and five 3-pointers. Jelon Hornbeak scored 15 points for Monmouth, who shot just 36 percent but hit four more 3s and won the rebounding battle 46-37.

Norville Carey scored 17 and Thomas had 15 for Rider.

