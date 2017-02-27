Monday’s College Basketball

EAST
No scores reported from the EAST.
SOUTH
Coastal Carolina 77, Louisiana-Monroe 72
Louisiana-Lafayette 77, Appalachian St. 62
Mercer 88, Samford 79
The Citadel 85, Chattanooga 76
UNC Greensboro 72, ETSU 66
Virginia 53, North Carolina 43
W. Carolina 81, VMI 68
MIDWEST
No scores reported from the MIDWEST.
SOUTHWEST
Baylor 71, West Virginia 62
FAR WEST
No scores reported from the FAR WEST.
TOURNAMENT
Atlantic Sun Conference
First Round
Florida Gulf Coast 87, Stetson 57
North Florida 77, Jacksonville 74