Mobley with 31, St. Bonaventure beats Saint Joseph’s 83-77

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Mobley scored 31 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, leading St. Bonaventure to an 83-77 win over Saint Joseph’s on Wednesday night.

Mobley was 7 of 13 from the floor and 13 of 14 from the line for the Bonnies (17-10, 9-6 Atlantic 10). Jaylen Adams added 17 points and nine assists, Denzel Gregg had 12 points and David Andoh chipped in 11.

The Bonnies led 40-36 at the break and held the edge through most of the second half. Mobley sank four free throws midway to stretch it to 63-55 with 9:01 to play. Saint Joseph’s cut it to 78-75 with 26 seconds left but Mobley hit another five from the line to seal the win.

James Demery led the Hawks (10-17, 3-12) with 21 points and six rebounds.

Saint Joseph’s now has lost seven straight.