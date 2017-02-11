6:16 pm, February 11, 2017
Missouri topples Vanderbilt 72-52 with big 2nd half

By The Associated Press February 11, 2017 5:53 pm 02/11/2017 05:53pm
Missouri's Kevin Puryear (24) looks to pass around Vanderbilt's Clevon Brown (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Jordan Barnett tied a career-high 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help Missouri defeat Vanderbilt 72-52 Saturday.

Kevin Puryear had 13 points and eight rebounds, and Russell Woods added 10 points and five rebounds.

Missouri (7-‘7, 2-10 Southeastern Conference) led 35-29 at halftime after shooting 50 percent from 3-point range in the first half. Back-to-back 3-pointers from Kevin Puryear sparked an 11-0 run to give the Tigers a seven-point lead, its largest of the game.

Luke Kornet led the way for Vanderbilt with 11 points and five rebounds. Matthew Fisher-Davis, who entered the game averaging 15.6 points per game, scored just eight points on 1 of 5 shooting. The Commodores (12-13, 5-7) entered the game leading the SEC in 3-pointers made, but struggled from distance, shooting just 21.4 percent (6-28), including 1-for-15 in the second half.

UP NEXT

Vanderbilt: Hosts Texas A&M Thursday. The Commodores won the last meeting 68-54 on Jan. 31 in College Station.

Missouri: Hosts Alabama Wednesday. The Tigers have not beaten Alabama since Jan. 18, 2014, a 68-47 win in Mizzou Arena.

