Mississippi Valley State edges Grambling 84-80

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Marcus Romain scored 24 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, and Mississippi Valley State hung on down the stretch for an 84-80 win over Grambling on Monday night.

Isaac Williams added 20 points with 9-for-13 shooting for MVSU (6-24, 6-11 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which got 18 assists on its 32 field goals and shot 62 percent.

Tied at 39-all at the break, the Delta Devils opened the second half with a 3-pointer from Williams and never trailed the rest of the way.

Grambling tied it at 61 midway through the second half with a pair of free throws from Remond Brown, and again with Avery Ugba’s layup to make it 75-all with 2:36 to play. But the Delta Devils got a layup from Tajay Henry to go back on top for good and held on the rest of the way.

Ugba paced Grambling with 25 points, Brown finished with 15 and Ervin Mitchell had 10.