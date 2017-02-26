3:43 pm, February 26, 2017
BREAKING NEWS Joseph Wapner, who presided over 'The People's Court' on TV, has died.

Middle Tennessee claims 1st C-USA title in school history

By The Associated Press February 26, 2017 3:12 pm 02/26/2017 03:12pm
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Reggie Upshaw made three 3-pointers and scored 19 points, JaCorey Williams added 15 points and Middle Tennessee claimed its first Conference USA title with a 66-64 victory over UAB on Sunday.

Hakeem Baxter missed two free throws for UAB with 2:05 left and at the other end, Upshaw tied it at 64-all on an open 3-pointer from the wing.

After UAB was off on a corner 3-pointer, Middle Tennessee didn’t take a timeout and Williams hit a mid-range jumper with 4.4 seconds left. UAB had a good look from beyond the arc at the buzzer but Dirk Williams’s shot bounced off the rim.

Xavier Habersham scored nine points — all on 3-pointers — for Middle Tennessee (25-4, 15-1), which joined the conference in the 2013-14 season. Upshaw, a senior, also had six rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Chris Cokley made all 10 of his free throws and scored 22 points for UAB (15-14, 8-8). William Lee added 17 points.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
