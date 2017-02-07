10:54 am, February 8, 2017
66° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Underway, the Senate debates Sen. Jeff Sessions nomination as Attorney General. Listen live.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Memphis pulls away early…

Memphis pulls away early in 2nd half, beats Tulsa 66-44

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 9:15 pm 02/07/2017 09:15pm
Share

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Markel Crawford scored 19 points, Dedric Lawson had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Memphis rolled to a 66-44 victory over Tulsa on Tuesday night.

Memphis (18-7, 8-4 American Athletic) bounced back from a 72-57 loss at Central Florida on Saturday, and has won six of eight since a 10-point loss at Tulsa (12-11, 6-5) on Jan. 11.

Crawford was 8 of 13 from the field and made three 3-pointers. Lawson was 6-of-13 shooting and surpassed 1,000 career points. K.J. Lawson chipped in 12 points for the Tigers, who shot 50 percent (26 of 52) from the field.

Junior Etou scored nine points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Tulsa. It was the lowest scoring output this season for the Golden Hurricane on 16-of-50 shooting, and their third-straight loss while being held under 55 points.

Memphis took a double-digit lead, 41-31 with 15 minutes left. The Tigers closed on a 25-13 run, including a 13-0 spurt to end the game.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Memphis pulls away early…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball