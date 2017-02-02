9:53 pm, February 2, 2017
NCAA Basketball

Meier wins 300th as No. 16 Miami tops Wake Forest 79-56

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 9:47 pm 02/02/2017 09:47pm
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Jessica Thomas scored 20 points, Adrienne Motley added 16 and No. 16 Miami used a dominant third quarter to defeat Wake Forest 79-56 and give coach Katie Meier her 300th career win on Thursday night.

Ariel Stephenson had 18 of her career-high 24 points at the half — including all nine in a 9-0 run — that helped Wake Forest reach halftime tied at 31. Thomas had five points in an early 7-0 run and then the Hurricanes scored the last 12 of the third quarter, six by Motley, to open a 58-40 lead.

Miami (17-5, 6-4) shot 58 percent in the second half.

Elisa Penna and Milan Quinn, who combined for more than 25 points a game, were held to a total of eight by a Miami defense that forced 29 rebounds.

Meier has 224 wins in her 12 seasons at Miami after picking up 76 in four years at Charlotte.

