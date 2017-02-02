McNeese St. stops losing skids, beats Incarnate Word 87-79

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Stephen Ugochukwu had 25 points while pulling down 13 rebounds as McNeese State knocked off Incarnate Word 87-79 on Thursday night to halt a three-game losing skid.

Ugochukwu was 8 of 16 from the floor and made 8 of 9 free throws. He also grabbed five offensive boards. Jamaya Burr drilled 3 of 4 from distance, making 9 of 15 field goals, to total 22 points. Kalob Ledoux added 18 points and Lance Potier chipped in 11 for McNeese State (7-14, 4-6 Southland Conference).

Trailing 14-8, the Cowboys had a 17-0 run to go up 25-14 midway through the first period. They led 42-38 at the break. Incarnate Word closed to 70-65 following a Jalin Hart layup with 4:37 left. Ugochukwu answered with a 3-point play and the Cowboys pulled away for the win.

Hart had 22 for Incarnate Word (10-11, 5-5) which had won four straight.