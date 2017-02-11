6:18 pm, February 11, 2017
McLane scores 29, Miami (Ohio) downs Central Michigan 81-76

By The Associated Press February 11, 2017 5:50 pm 02/11/2017 05:50pm
OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Logan McLane scored a career-high 29 points, Marcus Weathers scored 18, including a go-ahead 3-point play, and Miami (Ohio) beat Central Michigan 81-76 on Saturday after holding the NCAA leading scorer Marcus Keene to a season-low 12 points.

The RedHawks rallied to a 54-53 lead on McLane’s fast-break layup midway through the second half, but Keene scored five amid a 9-2 run and the Chippewas led 65-58 at 6:16. Weathers and Jake Wright each hit 3s during a 15-3 run and Miami led 75-70 with 2:07 left. David DiLeo hit his fourth 3 to tie it at 76 with a minute left, but Weather’s 3-point play put Miami up 79-76 with 31 seconds to go.

Weathers iced it with two more free throws and the Chippewas missed two 3-pointers in the final 18 seconds.

Wright scored 10 and the RedHawks (10-15, 3-9 Mid-American) made 16 of 22 free throws in ending a four-game skid.

Braylon Rayson scored 24 points for his 11th consecutive 20-point MAC game, DiLeo added 15, and Josh Kozinski had 14 with four 3s for the Chippewas (16-9, 6-6), who made 14 of 40 from behind the arc.

Keene, who averages 30.7 points a game, scored 50 points in Central Michigan’s 101-92 win over the RedHawks on January 21, becoming the first Division I player since 2013 to score 50.

