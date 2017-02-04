McKnight, Lopez lead Sacred Heart beat Bryant 73-70 in OT

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Quincy McKnight made 9 of 10 free throws and finished with 25 points, seven rebounds and four assists and Sean Hoehn took a charge with seven seconds left to help Sacred Heart beat Bryant 73-70 in overtime on Saturday.

Joseph Lopez scored 19 points for Sacred Heart (10-14, 5-7 Northeast Conference), which moved into a tie with the Bulldogs (8-17, 5-7) for sixth in the conference standings. McKnight was 7-of-19 shooting and committed six turnovers, but hit four of his last five shots — including two 3-pointers after regulation.

McKnight’s 3 to open overtime put the Pioneers in front for good. Lopez added a layup before another 3-pointer by McKnight made it 69-63 two minutes later. Nisre Zouzoua answered with a layup that started a 7-2 run and Bryant trailed by one when Adam Grant was called for an offensive foul. Hoehn hit two free throws to cap the scoring with four seconds left. Zouzoua, whose 27-foot 3 tied it at the buzzer in regulation, hit a half-court heave as time expired, but a foul was called away from the ball to seal it.

Grant scored 19 and Zouzou added 18 and a career-high six steals for Bryant.