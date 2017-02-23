12:40 am, February 23, 2017
54° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Trump administration lifts transgender student bathroom protections, citing legal confusion.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » McEwen, Merrill lift Utah…

McEwen, Merrill lift Utah State past San Jose State 81-75

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 12:06 am 02/23/2017 12:06am
Share

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Koby McEwen scored 23 points shooting 10 for 11 from the foul line and Sam Merrill finished with 22 on 9-for-12 shooting and Utah State held off San Jose State for an 81-75 win on Wednesday night.

McEwen buried a 3 to extend the Utah State’s lead to 59-44 before San Jose State went on a 17-8 run to get within 67-61 on Isaac Thornton’s 3 with 5:19 to go.

The Spartans narrowed the deficit 75-70 before McEwen made all four of his free throws and Merrill added a pair in the final 39 seconds.

McEwen and Merrill each scored 14 points for the Aggies before halftime. Jalen Moore finished with 15 points and Norbert Janicek 14 for Utah State (12-15, 6-10 Mountain West).

Ryan Welage led San Jose State (14-12, 7-8) with 20 points, Jaycee Hillsman had 13, Brandon Clarke had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Isaiah Nichols had 11 points.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » McEwen, Merrill lift Utah…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

3 hot southern cities to visit in 2017

For the hottest travel destinations of 2017, travel south. Here are tips to plan a visit to some exciting southern cities this year.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball