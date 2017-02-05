1:15 am, February 5, 2017
Mathews leads No. 1 Gonzaga over Santa Clara 90-55

By The Associated Press February 5, 2017 1:10 am 02/05/2017 01:10am
Gonzaga center Przemek Karnowski (24) and forward Johnathan Williams (3) and Santa Clara center Emmanuel Ndumanya (50) go after a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Spokane, Wash., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Jordan Mathews scored 16 points, Josh Perkins had 15 and No. 1 Gonzaga beat Santa Clara 90-55 on Saturday night, extending the nation’s longest winning streak to 24 games.

Zach Collins added 14 points and eight rebounds in Gonzaga’s first-ever home game as the nation’s top-ranked team. While several Top 25 teams stumbled throughout the day, the Zags (24-0, 12-0 West Coast) shot 61 percent from the field and were in control almost right from the start.

KJ Feagin scored 18 points and Jared Brownridge had 13 for Santa Clara (13-12, 7-5) which lost at home to Gonzaga by 31 points in mid-January. They have lost 14 consecutive games to Gonzaga.

