Massinburg leads Buffalo to 3rd-straight win, 65-45

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 10:23 pm 02/07/2017 10:23pm
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — CJ Massinburg scored 17 points and Buffalo held Northern Illinois to 32-percent shooting while cruising to a 65-45 victory Tuesday night, running its win streak to three games.

Nick Perkins added 11 points while David Kadiri and Willie Conner scored eight points each for Buffalo (12-12, 6-5 Mid-American Conference).

The Bulls broke away from a 25-25 halftime tie with a 14-2 run to start the second half. Kadiri opened the scoring when he rebounded Blake Hamilton missed 3-pointer for a putback. Perkins added a dunk and Massinburg a 3-pointer.

Aaric Armstead led Northern Illinois (14-10, 6-5) with 12 points and 10 boards, his seventh career double-double. But Armstead was 6 of 13 from the floor, reflecting Northern Illinois’ poor shooting night, making 18 of 56 shots. The Huskies were 1-for-13 shooting from behind the arc.

Buffalo added 17 points at the free throw line and outrebounded Northern Illinois 45-31.

