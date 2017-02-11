4:48 pm, February 11, 2017
Martinez, Mobley help UT Martin past SIU-Edwardsville 80-73

By The Associated Press February 11, 2017 4:32 pm 02/11/2017 04:32pm
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Javier Martinez and Jacolby Mobley combined for 44 points and UT Martin made seven of eight free throws in the final 24 seconds to hold off SIU-Edwardsville 80-73 on Saturday.

Martinez scored 23 points and collared 15 rebounds — against just one turnover — for his fifth career 20-plus point game and ninth double-double this season. Martinez scored 17 points by halftime and Mobley came on in the second to finish with 21 points, including career highs of 13 free throws in 14 tries. Mobley sank four straight from the foul line in the waning seconds for his tenth game this season of 20 points or better.

The Skyhawks (18-10, 8-5 Ohio Valley Conference) became the OVC’s West Division leaders as Southeast Missouri State fell to Eastern Illinois in overtime on Saturday.

Burak Eslik led SIU-Edwardsville (5-22, 0-13) with 25 points including four 3-pointers and a perfect 9-for-9 shooting at the foul line.

