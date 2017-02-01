5:20 am, February 3, 2017
Martinez has 22 points, 21 boards as UT Martin whips Tech

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 10:49 pm 02/01/2017 10:49pm
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Javier Martinez scored 22 points on 11-of-14 shooting and grabbed 21 — the first 20-20 game in school history — to lead Tennessee-Martin to a 75-46 win over Tennessee Tech on Wednesday night.

Jacolby Mobley added 15 points, Matthew Butler 12 and Kedar Edwards 11 for the Skyhawks (16-9, 6-4 Ohio Valley).

With Martinez hitting 7 of 8 shots, UT Martin shot 60 percent (18 of 30) in the first half to race to a 44-22 lead. After Tech scored the first basket of the game, Butler scored the next four points and Martinez six straight for a 10-2 lead. Tech scored again and Martinez started an 11-0 run to make it 21-4.

Martinez grabbed 13 rebounds in the second half to reach the school record set by Edwards last season. The Skyhawks hit 10 of 26 3-pointers and shot 52 percent (30 of 58) overall with a 48-29 rebounding margin.

Kajon Mack scored 12 points for the Golden Eagles (9-16, 5-5), who shot 31 percent (19 of 16) after making just 5 of 31 behind the arc.

NCAA Basketball