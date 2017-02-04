Marquette hits 14 3-pointers to defeat DePaul 92-79

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Andrew Rowsey came off the bench to hit five 3-pointers and score 22 points and Marquette defeated DePaul 92-79 on Saturday.

Haanif Cheatham added 15 points, Luke Fischer, who had a career-high seven blocks, and Markus Howard had 13 each and reserve Katin Reinhardt had 11 for the Warriors (15-8, 6-5 Big East), whose bench outscored DePaul’s 41-7 to end a two-game losing streak.

Rowsey had two of Marquette’s four 3-pointers in a 19-0 run for a 25-14 lead. Howard hit the Warriors’ eighth 3 to make it 44-36 at the half. Rowsey and Johnson scored from distance for a 79-67 lead with 4:14 to play and, after a DePaul basket, Reinhardt nailed consecutive treys to make it 85-69 with 2:33 remaining.

Marquette made 14 of 22 behind the arc, its 15th game with at least 10 3s, and shot 58 percent (30 of 52) overall

Tre’Darius McCallum had 21 points and Billy Garrett had 17 for DePaul (8-15, 1-9), which has lost six straight.