4:46 pm, February 5, 2017
54° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Marquette hits 14 3-pointers…

Marquette hits 14 3-pointers to defeat DePaul 92-79

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 4:28 pm 02/04/2017 04:28pm
Share
Marquette guard Andrew Rowsey, right, shoots over DePaul forward Tre' Darius McCallum during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Rosemont, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Andrew Rowsey came off the bench to hit five 3-pointers and score 22 points and Marquette defeated DePaul 92-79 on Saturday.

Haanif Cheatham added 15 points, Luke Fischer, who had a career-high seven blocks, and Markus Howard had 13 each and reserve Katin Reinhardt had 11 for the Warriors (15-8, 6-5 Big East), whose bench outscored DePaul’s 41-7 to end a two-game losing streak.

Rowsey had two of Marquette’s four 3-pointers in a 19-0 run for a 25-14 lead. Howard hit the Warriors’ eighth 3 to make it 44-36 at the half. Rowsey and Johnson scored from distance for a 79-67 lead with 4:14 to play and, after a DePaul basket, Reinhardt nailed consecutive treys to make it 85-69 with 2:33 remaining.

Marquette made 14 of 22 behind the arc, its 15th game with at least 10 3s, and shot 58 percent (30 of 52) overall

Tre’Darius McCallum had 21 points and Billy Garrett had 17 for DePaul (8-15, 1-9), which has lost six straight.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Marquette hits 14 3-pointers…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball