Manhattan edges Marist 68-67

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 10:25 pm 02/04/2017 10:25pm
RIVERDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Zane Waterman scored 22 points, including the winning 3-pointer, to lift Manhattan past Marist for a 68-67 win Saturday night.

Waterman got the ball deep in the left corner with 5.6 seconds left to play and launched the uncontested 3-pointer. Marist, which rallied in the second half after trailing most of the game, then missed a 3-pointer from Khallid Hart as time expired.

Zavier Turner added 12 points and had six assists for Manhattan (9-16, 4-10 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which hit 9 of 21 from long range and outrebounded the Red Foxes 39-28. Waterman finished 6 for 10 from the field, including a trio of 3-pointers, and had seven rebounds.

Marist trailed by as much as 11 points before edging into the lead with a 10-0 run midway through the second half.

Hart finished with 20 points for Marist (6-18, 3-10), Ryan Funk had 12 and Brian Parker 10.

