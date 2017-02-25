Mangum, Lee combine for 44, E. Michigan ends 7-game slide

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — James Thompson IV notched his 35th career double-double and erased an early deficit with a pair of free throws as Eastern Michigan rolled to an 84-68 victory against Northern Illinois on Saturday, halting a seven-game losing streak.

Willie Mangum IV led the Eagles with 22 points, Ray Lee added 21 — his third straight game at 20-plus — and Thompson finished with 17 points and 12 boards. He shot 4-for-6 from the floor and was 9 of 11 at the line.

Thompson’s free throws at 15:25 of the first half erased a five-point deficit, put the Eagles up 11-10 and Eastern Michigan (14-15, 6-10 Mid-American Conference) led by as many as 21 en route to the win. Tim Bond had nine assists and 11 points for Eastern Michigan.

Eugene German scored 23 to lead Northern Illinois (15-14, 7-9) and Marin Maric scored 20 with 12 rebounds. Aaric Armstead, who averages nearly 10 points and six boards per game for the Huskies, was held to five points and five rebounds.