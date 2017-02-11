3:18 pm, February 11, 2017
50° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Man runs near Miami…

Man runs near Miami huddle during game vs. No. 4 Louisville

By The Associated Press February 11, 2017 2:56 pm 02/11/2017 02:56pm
Share

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A spectator was tackled and arrested after running on the court and briefly hovering near Miami’s huddle during the first half of Saturday’s game against No. 4 Louisville.

The Hurricanes were leading 26-16 during a timeout with 7:59 remaining in the half when the unidentified man ran in front of cheerleaders and near players as they circled on the court at the KFC Yum! Center.

Several Louisville Metro Police Department officers quickly chased him down, with one tripping the man before others subdued him near midcourt. Multiple officers escorted the man — who yelled as he was being handcuffed — down a tunnel opposite Miami’s bench.

Further information wasn’t immediately available from police.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Man runs near Miami…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Romantic recipes for your valentine

Going out to an expensive dinner isn’t your only option for February’s celebration of love. And these decadent recipes aren't just for desserts.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball