Maine snaps 7-game skid with 52-41 win over Hartford

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 10:13 pm 02/06/2017 10:13pm
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Andrew Fleming scored 11 points, hauled in eight rebounds and Maine held Hartford to just 12 field goals Monday night in a 52-41 win that snapped a seven-game losing skid for the Black Bears.

Trailing 21-20 at the break, Maine overtook Hartford for good with Fleming’s jumper that made it 25-24 with 16:53 left and then steadily pulled away. Vincent Eze’s basket about 10 minutes later gave Maine its largest margin of the game, 42-30.

Austin Howard added nine points for the Black Bears (6-20, 2-9 America East Conference). Fleming finished 5 of 10 from the field.

Hartford (6-19, 1-9) shot just 21 percent from the field and finished with the fewest total points in a game this season.

Jalen Ross and Jack Hobbs scored 10 points apiece for Hartford. Hassan Attia grabbed 13 rebounds for the Hawks, who have lost their last six games.

NCAA Basketball
