Mabrey shoots No. 7 Notre Dame past Georgia Tech

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Marina Mabrey scored 25 points Sunday to lead No. 7 Notre Dame to its seventh straight win, 90-69 over Georgia Tech.

After missing her first two shots, Mabrey knocked down 11 of her next 12 to finish two points away from her career high.

Brianna Turner added 21 points and nine rebounds and Arike Ogunbowale had 18 points and 10 boards for the Irish (23-3, 11-1 ACC) who swept the season series with the Yellow Jackets.

Francesca Pan tied her career-high of four 3-pointers and scored 24 points to lead Georgia Tech (14-11, 3-9), which has lost seven of eight. Imani Tilford chipped in 15 points.

Reigning ACC player of the week Zaire O’Neil came in averaging more than 20 points over Tech’s last three games, including a career-high 28 last time out against North Carolina State. But O’Neil found the going much tougher down low against the taller Turner and finished with just nine points. Turner blocked five shots.

O’Neil played almost none of the first quarter, but the Jackets still went up by five early on. That’s when the Irish went on a run, just like in their first matchup. It was a 23-2 spurt last month that put the Irish in control, and an 18-3 burst this time around that got their lead into double digits in the second quarter.

Tech cut the Irish advantage to five on a pair of Tilford free throws early in the second half, but Mabrey scored six during a 14-4 Notre Dame run that pushed it back to 15.

After the Yellow Jackets got within single digits one more time early in the fourth quarter, Lindsay Allen responded with a three-point play and a 3-point field goal as Notre Dame scored nine straight to go up by 18 with six minutes left. Allen finished with 12 points.

Notre Dame was assessed an administrative technical foul at the start of the game after entering its starting lineup incorrectly. Katarina Vuckovic hit one of two free throws before the game’s opening tip.

Both teams were decked out in pink for the annual Pink Zone game to raise funds for breast cancer research. The Irish also celebrated the 20th reunion of the program’s first Final Four team from 1997.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets have yet to solve Notre Dame in eight tries and haven’t beaten a top-10 ranked team since toppling No. 8 North Carolina in 2011.

Notre Dame: The Irish still have three games before they end the regular season against Florida State, including a tough matchup coming at No. 20 Syracuse next Sunday, but they continue to keep pace with 11-1 Seminoles, and that meeting in South Bend is shaping up to be the ACC’s regular season title game.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets travel to North Carolina on Thursday.

Notre Dame: The Irish play their next two on the road, beginning with a Thursday trip to Clemson.