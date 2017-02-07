9:13 pm, February 7, 2017
Longest Women’s Division I Winning Streaks

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 8:42 pm
Through Feb. 7

98 — UConn, 2014-17

90 — UConn 2008-10

70 — UConn, 2001-03

54 — Louisiana Tech, 1980-82

46 — Tennessee, 1996-98

42 — Baylor, 2011-12

40 — Texas, 1985-87

36 — Purdue, 1998-2000

35 — UConn, 1994-96

33 — UConn, 1996-97

33 — Old Dominion, 1996-97

32 — North Carolina, 1993-95

32 — Louisiana Tech, 1989-90

The NCAA men’s record is 88 by UCLA from 1971-74

NCAA Basketball