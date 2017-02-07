Longest Women’s Division I Winning Streaks

98 — UConn, 2014-17
90 — UConn 2008-10
70 — UConn, 2001-03
54 — Louisiana Tech, 1980-82
46 — Tennessee, 1996-98
42 — Baylor, 2011-12
40 — Texas, 1985-87
36 — Purdue, 1998-2000
35 — UConn, 1994-96
33 — UConn, 1996-97
33 — Old Dominion, 1996-97
32 — North Carolina, 1993-95
32 — Louisiana Tech, 1989-90
The NCAA men’s record is 88 by UCLA from 1971-74
