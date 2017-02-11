6:16 pm, February 11, 2017
Lipscomb stays atop Atlantic Sun with win over Stetson

By The Associated Press February 11, 2017 6:05 pm 02/11/2017 06:05pm
DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Garrison Mathews made four 3-pointers and scored 20 points, Rob Marberry had 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and Lipscomb beat Stetson 97-85 on Saturday to stay in first place in the Atlantic Sun.

The 9-2 start in league play matches the best start in program history for Lipscomb (17-11).

Lipscomb hit 7 of 8 3-pointers early in the first half to build a 30-23 lead and finished the half with 10 — from six different players. It was 48-all after 20 minutes.

Michael Buckland added 13 points, Cam Miller had 11 and Eli Pepper scored eight with 11 rebounds for Lipscomb. Marberry, Mathews and Buckland each scored nine points in first half.

Luke Doyle hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 points with seven rebounds for Stetson (10-18, 2-9), which lost its third straight. Doyle made 5 of 6 shots in the first half, with four 3-pointers, and had 16 points. Derick Newton and Divine Myles each finished with 17 points.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
