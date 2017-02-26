3:43 pm, February 26, 2017
Lewis scores career-high 37, UMass cruises over La Salle

By The Associated Press February 26, 2017 3:35 pm 02/26/2017 03:35pm
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Zach Lewis scored a career-high 37 points, including six 3-pointers, and Massachusetts pulled away from La Salle 84-71 on Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak.

Lewis, whose 37-point effort was the best for any player in the Atlantic 10 this season, hit nine of his 16 field goal attempts overall and was a perfect 13-for-13 at the free throw line. Dejon Jarreau added 20 points and four 3s for UMass (14-15, 4-12).

Pookie Powell hit five 3-pointers and scored 24 points, and B.J. Johnson added 20 points to lead La Salle (14-13, 8-8).

Both teams shot similar percentages and had similar 3-point totals, but the Minutemen finished with a plus-14 advantage at the free throw line.

La Salle remained within striking distance but a 13-4 stretch for UMass midway through the second half pushed its lead to 63-51. The Minutemen kept the Explorers at arm’s length the rest of the way.

