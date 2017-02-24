12:39 am, February 24, 2017
Lemar hits 8 3-pointers, leads UC Davis by Northridge 96-85

By The Associated Press February 24, 2017 12:12 am 02/24/2017 12:12am
DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Brynton Lemar made 8 of 11 3-pointers and scored 28 points and UC Davis used a strong first half to defeat Cal State Northridge 96-85 on Thursday night.

Lemar had five 3s, his career high was four, and 17 points in the first half when the Aggies (17-11, 9-4 Big West) made 10 of 12 behind the arc and shot 72 percent for a 56-38 lead.

Siler Schneider and Chima Moneke had 12 apiece in the first half, finishing at 23 and 19, respectively. Schneider had a career high and Lemar finished one point shy of his career best and became the 22nd Aggie to reach 1,000 career points.

Darin Johnson had 24 points for the Matadors (11-15, 7-6). Michael Warren added 14 and Aaron Parks 13.

Northridge made 23 of 24 free throws but was just 4 of 14 while the Aggies were 14 of 20 from long range, 12 of 20 from the foul line.

