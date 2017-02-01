5:18 am, February 3, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Lee, Fayne lead Illinois…

Lee, Fayne lead Illinois State to 57-51 win over N. Iowa

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 11:32 pm 02/01/2017 11:32pm
Share

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Paris Lee scored 18 points as Missouri Valley Conference leader Illinois State notched its 12th-straight win, beating Northern Iowa 57-51 on Wednesday night.

Lee was 6 of 15 from the floor for the Redbirds (19-4, 11-0 MVC). Phil Fayne added 17 points and 10 rebounds and Deontae Hawkins had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Lee made two 3-pointers, a layup, and a pair of free throws late in the first half to give the Redbirds a 21-12 lead with 3:19 to play in the period. They had a 23-19 edge at intermission.

Fayne contributed six points to an 8-0 surge midway through the second that put Illinois State up 38-28 with 7:42 left. Northern Iowa closed it to 55-51 with 14 seconds to go but Lee drained two free throws with 11 seconds remaining to finish the scoring.

Jeremy Morgan led the Panthers (10-12, 5-6) with 12 points.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Lee, Fayne lead Illinois…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most memorable Super Bowl halftime shows, ranked

Before Lady Gaga takes the stage Sunday for Super Bowl's halftime show, take a look at some performances from past artists.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball