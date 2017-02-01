11:21 pm, February 1, 2017
46° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Leaf scores 32, No.…

Leaf scores 32, No. 11 UCLA beats Washington State 95-79

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 11:12 pm 02/01/2017 11:12pm
Share

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Freshman forward T.J. Leaf scored a season-high 32 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as No. 11 UCLA beat Washington State 95-79 on Wednesday night to stop a two-game slide.

Thomas Welsh added 17 points for UCLA (20-3, 7-3 Pac-12), and Lonzo Ball had 14.

Ike Iroegbu scored 20 points for Washington State (11-11, 4-6), which was coming off a win at Arizona State. Conor Clifford added 16 points and Josh Hawkinson had 15.

The game was close for the first 30 minutes before a rash of turnovers by Washington State allowed the Bruins to pull away.

In the first half, Washington State led 19-17 when the Bruins went on a 16-4 run to take a 10-point lead. That held up as UCLA led 44-34 at halftime behind 16 points and nine rebounds from Leaf.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Leaf scores 32, No.…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Fun things to do in February

With the second month of 2017 around the corner, see what events will be happening around town.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball