Late run helps Mercer put away The Citadel 89-78

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 3:20 pm 02/18/2017 03:20pm
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Rian Holland hit five 3-pointers and scored 32 points to help lead Mercer to an 89-78 win over The Citadel on Saturday, giving the Bears the season sweep over the Bulldogs.

Desmond Ringer finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds and Demetre Rivers added 14 points for Mercer (13-15, 7-8 Southern Conference). The Bears shot 57 percent in the first half, and 51 percent overall while holding a 41-30 edge on the glass.

Preston Parks led The Citadel (9-19, 2-13) with 24 points and Zane Najdawi added 17. The year 2017 has been particularly unkind to the Bulldogs, who have lost 10 in a row and 11 of 13 since the calendar changed.

Mercer held a 50-36 halftime lead and kept The Citadel at arm’s length for much of the second half. A Najdawi 3-pointer, however, moved the Bulldogs to 79-76 with 3:43 left. After two scoreless minutes, Ringer answered with a layup, sparking an 8-0 Bears run to ice it.

