9:50 pm, February 1, 2017
48° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Lamb with 15 points…

Lamb with 15 points helps Vermont beat Maine 74-53

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 9:30 pm 02/01/2017 09:30pm
Share

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Anthony Lamb scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds as Vermont beat Maine 74-53 on Wednesday night.

Lamb was 7 of 12 from the floor for the Catamounts (19-5, 9-0 America East) who are on an 11-game winning streak. Payton Henson added 13 points and eight rebounds and Ernie Duncan had 10 points and five assists. The team averaged 57 percent shooting from the floor compared to 35 percent for Maine.

Kurt Steidl sank a 3-pointer early in the second half to help extend the Catamounts’ seven-point intermission lead to 15, 51-36, with 16:15 to play. Maine trailed by double digits the rest of the way.

A pair of Duncan free throws put Vermont on top for good with 6:05 left in the first half and the Catamounts were up 39-32 at the break.

Ilija Stojiljkovic scored 13 points for the Black Bears (5-19, 1-8) who have lost their last six.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Lamb with 15 points…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Fun things to do in February

With the second month of 2017 around the corner, see what events will be happening around town.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball