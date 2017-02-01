Lamb with 15 points helps Vermont beat Maine 74-53

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Anthony Lamb scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds as Vermont beat Maine 74-53 on Wednesday night.

Lamb was 7 of 12 from the floor for the Catamounts (19-5, 9-0 America East) who are on an 11-game winning streak. Payton Henson added 13 points and eight rebounds and Ernie Duncan had 10 points and five assists. The team averaged 57 percent shooting from the floor compared to 35 percent for Maine.

Kurt Steidl sank a 3-pointer early in the second half to help extend the Catamounts’ seven-point intermission lead to 15, 51-36, with 16:15 to play. Maine trailed by double digits the rest of the way.

A pair of Duncan free throws put Vermont on top for good with 6:05 left in the first half and the Catamounts were up 39-32 at the break.

Ilija Stojiljkovic scored 13 points for the Black Bears (5-19, 1-8) who have lost their last six.