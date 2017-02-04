4:39 pm, February 5, 2017
Lamb leads way with 24, Vermont wins 12th in a row

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 9:37 pm 02/04/2017 09:37pm
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Anthony Lamb scored 24 points and Darren Payen added 19 as Vermont defeated Hartford 79-66 on Saturday night, running its win streak to 12 games.

The freshman Lamb made 8 of 12 shots from the floor and 7 of 10 at the free-throw line to mark his first 20-point game since mid-December. He also blocked four shots. Payen was 8-for-9 shooting, blocked three shots and collected five rebounds. The Catamounts (20-5, 10-0 America East Conference) forced 13 Hartford turnovers, turning them into 19 points, while committing only six.

The win marks the ninth consecutive 20-win season for Vermont, sixth under coach John Becker.

Jason Dunne led the Hawks (6-18, 1-8) with 16 points and Jalen Ross added 15. Hassan Attia fouled out with 4:45 to play, but left with his first double-double — 11 points and 12 rebounds. Hartford surged early in the second half to come as close as 43-34.

