La Salle rallies to beat UMass 88-78 behind Johnson’s 28

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 9:17 pm
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — B.J. Johnson scored 28 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and made all 10 of his free throws, Jordan Price added 21 points with five assists, and La Salle beat UMass 88-78 on Wednesday night to end a three-game skid.

Amar Stukes scored 12 points and the Explorers (12-8, 6-3 Atlantic 10) made 28 of 54 from the floor (51.9 percent).

La Salle’s Stukes scored six straight to start the second half for a 47-45 lead, then the Explorers led 57-50 after Johnson’s back-to-back 3-pointers. The Minutemen closed to 67-64 on Rashaan Holloway’s 3-point play, but Johnson hit four straight free throws after Donte Clark was called for a technical foul and La Salle led 71-64 with 7:08 left.

Tony Washington’s free throw gave La Salle a 13-point lead with 1:12 to go and the Explorers finished 24 of 26 from the line.

Holloway scored 19 points for UMass (12-11, 2-8), which has lost four straight.

NCAA Basketball
