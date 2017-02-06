2:52 pm, February 7, 2017
Kiss caps Quinnipiac’s rally with game-winner at 1.9 seconds

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 9:19 pm 02/06/2017 09:19pm
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Peter Kiss scored six of his 18 points in the final 1:08 and nailed the go-ahead basket with 1.9 seconds left to lift Quinnipiac over Fairfield 73-71 on Monday night.

Kiss drove to the left side of the lane where he pulled up from about six feet for the game-winner.

The Bobcats (10-14, 7-7 Metro) had not led for over 37 minutes until Kiss’ free throws made it 69-67 with 1:08 to go. Tyler Nelson tied it at 69 and 71 for the Stags (11-11, 6-7), but Kiss, who also had 12 rebounds and five assists, answered each time.

Quinnipiac trailed by 14 early in the second half and cut it to a 65-all tie with 2:27 left after 11 straight points.

Daniel Harris and Mikey Dixon added 14 points each. Chaise Daniels had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Nelson had 29 points to lead Fairfield.

