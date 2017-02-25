Kent State rallies again for fourth straight victory

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Jimmy Hall and Deon Edwin posted double-doubles and Kent State rallied to beat Ohio 70-67 on Saturday night as the Golden Flashes won their fourth straight.

Hall’s 3-point play with 54 seconds left gave the Golden Flashes a 64-63 lead and Jalen Avery added two free throws. Jaaron Simmons scored for Ohio with 24 seconds left but Jaylin Walker made four free throws to counter two baskets by the Bobcats.

Edwin had 18 rebounds and Hall 10. Walker scored 12 points with nine rebounds and Avery also scored 12 for Kent State (17-12, 9-7 Mid-American).

Kent State, which trailed 35-27 at halftime, rallied from a 13-point second-half deficit. All four wins in the Flashes’ streak have come after trailing at halftime.

Mike Laster scored 16 points and Simmons 15 for the Bobcats (18-9, 10-6), who had a four-game win streak snapped.