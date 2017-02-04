4:43 pm, February 5, 2017
Kent State holds off Miami’s (Ohio) late rally, wins 66-62

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 6:01 pm 02/04/2017 06:01pm
OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Jimmy Hall scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Kent State held off Miami (Ohio) 66-62 on Saturday.

Kent State led the entire first half and had a 52-37 lead with 12:50 left. Miami used a 23-7 run to take its only lead, 60-59, with 1:39 remaining. Jake Wright made three 3-pointers, and Abdoulaye Harouna scored six of his eight points during the stretch.

The Golden Flashes answered with a 6-2 spurt for a 65-62 lead with 15.1 to play. On the RedHawks’ last possession, Michael Weathers shot a contested 3-pointer that went out of bounds with 2.4 remaining to seal it for Kent State.

Deon Edwin also scored 12 points for the Golden Flashes (13-10, 5-5 Mid-American).

Weathers and Wright scored 14 points apiece to lead Miami (9-14, 2-8). Logan McLane added 13 points.

NCAA Basketball
