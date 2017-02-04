4:42 pm, February 5, 2017
Kennesaw St. keeps SC Upstate at bay in 84-79 victory

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 7:27 pm
KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Kendrick Ray scored 22 points and Aubrey Williams had 17 points and 11 rebounds and Kennesaw State beat South Carolina Upstate 84-79 on Saturday.

South Carolina Upstate drew within 63-61 with 6:02 left on Malik Moore’s layup but couldn’t get closer. Kennesaw State used a 12-4 run on the strength of two 3s and a jumper by James Scott for a 75-64 lead.

The Spartans drew within five twice, 81-76, on Mike Cunningham’s layup, and 82-77 on Moore’s free throw, but Kennesaw State shot 7 for 8 from the free throw line in the last 64 seconds to hold them off.

Scott added 18 points for Kennesaw State (11-14, 5-4 Atlantic Sun). The Owls grabbed 12 offensive boards which led to 14 second-chance points. Kennesaw State led for more than 36 minutes of the game.

Moore led the Spartans (15-11, 5-4) with 21 points and Cunningham and Michael Buchanan each had 17.

NCAA Basketball
