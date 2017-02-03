12:40 am, February 5, 2017
Keene scores 35, makes tiebreaking 3 in Chippewas’ win

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 9:13 pm 02/03/2017 09:13pm
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Marcus Keene, the nation’s leading scorer, scored 35 points including a tiebreaking 3-pointer and Central Michigan rallied to beat Western Michigan 86-82 on Friday night.

Keene, averaging 30 points per game coming in, reached that mark for the 13th time this season, capping his night with a long, contested 3-pointer for an 84-81 lead with five seconds left. WMU’s Thomas Wilder was fouled on the inbounds, making the first free throw and sending the second off the edge of the rim with the ball going out of bounds after a scramble. After a long review, officials gave the ball to CMU and Braylon Rayson made two clinching free throws.

The Chippewas (15-8, 5-5 Mid-American) finished on a 21-5 run over the final seven minutes to deny the Broncos (7-15, 3-7) their first road win this season after nine losses.

Rayson added 20 points for CMU.

Wilder scored 21 points with 10 rebounds for WMU.

