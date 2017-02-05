2:46 am, February 5, 2017
Kavas scores 18, Powell 13; Seattle beats Utah Valley 63-50

By The Associated Press February 5, 2017 1:30 am 02/05/2017 01:30am
SEATTLE (AP) — Matej Kavas scored 18 points, on 7-of-9 shooting, William Powell scored seven of his 13 points during a 10-2 run to open the game and Seattle never trailed in its 63-50 win over Utah Valley on Saturday night.

Brendan Westendorf added 11 points, five rebounds and five assists while Manny Chibuogwu had 10 boards and a career-high six assists for Seattle (11-11, 3-4 Western Athletic Conference).

Powell scored the first four points before he converted a 3-point play to make it 10-2 fewer than five minutes in. Utah Valley (10-12, 2-5) missed its first nine shots, of the first half 5-of-30 (16.7 percent) shooting and trailed 32-18 at the break. The Wolverines hit six of their first seven from the field, and scored 12 of the first 15 points, in the second to pull within five, but Kavas hit two 3s and Chibuogwu added a third during a 13-3 run that made it 48-33 with 10 minutes to go.

Toolson hit a jumper that trimmed Utah Valley’s deficit to 54-46 with 4:59 remaining, but the Wolverines missed 8 of 9 shots from there.

Kenneth Ogbe had 12 points and Brandon Randolph scored 10 for UVU, which hit 3 of 26 from 3-point range.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
