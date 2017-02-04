4:44 pm, February 5, 2017
Kansas State hands No. 2 Baylor second straight loss

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 5:46 pm 02/04/2017 05:46pm
Baylor guard Ishmail Wainright, left, and Baylor guard Jake Lindsey, rear, react to their loss to Kansas State following an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Rod Aydelotte)

WACO, Texas (AP) — Kamau Stokes scored 15 points and Kansas State held off a late rally to hand No. 2 Baylor its first home loss of the season, 56-54 on Saturday.

Stokes made both of the Wildcats’ field goals in the final 6:29, including a baseline jumper with 1:40 to go off an inbounds pass with 1 second left on the shot clock that made it 55-51.

Baylor’s Johnathan Motley missed two shots in the final seconds with a chance to tie the game, the latter of which was blocked by D.J. Johnson of the Wildcats (16-7, 5-5 Big 12) as time ran out and the Bears lost their second straight game.

Motley led Baylor (20-3, 7-3), which lost 73-68 at No. 3 Kansas on Wednesday, with 17 points and 14 rebounds, but he was 6 for 17 from the floor.

