Kansas star Jackson charged with criminal damage

By The Associated Press February 24, 2017 3:25 pm 02/24/2017 03:25pm
Kansas guard Josh Jackson (11) drives past TCU forward Karviar Shepherd (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas star freshman Josh Jackson has been charged with misdemeanor criminal damage after allegedly vandalizing a woman’s car outside a Lawrence bar.

A press release from the district attorney’s office says police responded to a report Dec. 9. The case against Jackson was filed in Douglas County District Court on Friday.

The release says witnesses told investigators that Jackson had kicked a door and rear taillight during an argument with the owner of the car.

About $1,200 of damage was done to the door and taillight. Damage exceeding $1,000 can be charged as a felony, but the release says Jackson was charged with a misdemeanor because the state couldn’t prove he was responsible for all the damage.

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

