Joseph’s 20 helps Cal Poly upset UC Davis 74-70 in Big West

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 1:23 am 02/03/2017 01:23am
Share

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Victor Joseph scored 20 points — including seven of the last nine points — as Cal Poly held on to upend UC Davis 74-70 on Thursday night, claiming just its second win in the Big West Conference.

Donavan Fields added 14 points for Cal poly (7-15, 2-6) which upset Big West leader UC Irvine Jan. 26. UC Davis (13-9, 5-2) opened the second half with a 10-4 surge, briefly taking a 38-36 lead on a Lawrence White layup. But Joseph stole the ball and scored to knot the game at 38, then continued on a personal 7-point run, breaking a 40-40 tie with a 3-pointer.

White pulled UC Davis back into a 63-62 lead with a 3-pointer at 2:24 remaining, but Luke Meikle answered with a 3 for the Mustangs, who never trailed again.

Chima Moneke led UC Davis with 25 points and 13 rebounds, his ninth double-double of the season and third straight game of 22 points or better.

