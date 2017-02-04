4:44 pm, February 5, 2017
Jones scores 19; Chattanooga beats Western Carolina 77-65

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 7:19 pm 02/04/2017 07:19pm
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Casey Jones scored 19 points and Chattanooga pulled away midway through the second half for a 77-65 victory over Western Carolina on Saturday.

The Catamounts had their last lead, 44-42 with 14 minutes left. Tre’ McLean and Makinde London made back-to-back 3s, sparking a 28-15 Chattanooga run and the Mocs led 70-59 with about four minutes left. McLean scored eight points and Jones added seven, including a dunk, during the stretch.

Justin Tuoyo added 15 points for Chattanooga (17-6, 8-3 Southern), which shot 50 percent (24 of 48) from the floor. McLean and Johnathan Burroughs-Cook chipped in 12 points apiece.

Haboubacar Mutombo scored 17 points to lead Western Carolina (7-18, 2-10). The Catamounts shot 56 percent from the field, but committed 19 turnovers and 25 fouls, leading to Chattanooga shooting 21 of 28 from the free-throw line.

