Jones paces CCSU past St. Francis (BKN) 62-53

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Mustafa Jones scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds, Austin Nehls added 13 points on 5-for-8 shooting and Central Connecticut beat Saint Francis (Brooklyn) 62-53 on Thursday night.

After Rasheem Dunn’s layup brought the Terriers within 57-53 with 2:52 left, Jones took control with a dunk, a 3-point play off a layup and a pair of free throws and the Terriers were done.

Saint Francis led 34-32 at halftime, and after the break, Central Connecticut (6-22, 4-13 Northeast Conference) took the momentum after Tyson Batiste’s layup and another Jones dunk and never trailed again.

Tidell Pierre added 10 points and six rebounds for the Blue Devils, which ended a six-game losing streak and kept Saint Francis (4-26, 2-15) in the conference basement with a 15-game losing streak.

Yunus Hopkinson was the lone Terrier to reach double figures with 12 points. Saint Francis collected only five assists.