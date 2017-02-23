9:39 pm, February 23, 2017
63° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT All lanes reopened on George Washington Parkway after Va. Rt.-123. Lanes closed earlier due to crash.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Jones paces CCSU past…

Jones paces CCSU past St. Francis (BKN) 62-53

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 9:19 pm 02/23/2017 09:19pm
Share

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Mustafa Jones scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds, Austin Nehls added 13 points on 5-for-8 shooting and Central Connecticut beat Saint Francis (Brooklyn) 62-53 on Thursday night.

After Rasheem Dunn’s layup brought the Terriers within 57-53 with 2:52 left, Jones took control with a dunk, a 3-point play off a layup and a pair of free throws and the Terriers were done.

Saint Francis led 34-32 at halftime, and after the break, Central Connecticut (6-22, 4-13 Northeast Conference) took the momentum after Tyson Batiste’s layup and another Jones dunk and never trailed again.

Tidell Pierre added 10 points and six rebounds for the Blue Devils, which ended a six-game losing streak and kept Saint Francis (4-26, 2-15) in the conference basement with a 15-game losing streak.

Yunus Hopkinson was the lone Terrier to reach double figures with 12 points. Saint Francis collected only five assists.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Jones paces CCSU past…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

New obsession: 'Infinity Mirrors' exhibit

Giant pumpkins, floating polka dotted orbs and tentacles are growing inside the Hirshhorn Collection.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball