Johnson leads OT charge in Fairfield’s victory

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Jerry Johnson scored eight of his 19 points in overtime to lead Fairfield to an 89-86 victory over Quinnipiac on Friday night.

Johnson’s floater gave Fairfield (14-11, 9-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic) an 87-82 lead with 1:23 left in overtime. Chaise Daniels’ dunk with 38 seconds remaining got Quinnipiac (10-17, 7-10) within 88-86 but Peter Kiss turned the ball over and Johnson added a free throw with three seconds left before Kiss missed a long 3-point try.

Quinnipiac, which trailed by 14 midway through the second half, led 78-76 with 3.6 seconds left in regulation after Phil Winston made 1 of 2 free throws. But the Stags’ Amadou Sidibe took an outlet pass at midcourt and fed a cutting Tyler Nelson, who laid the ball in with 0.1 remaining.

Nelson finished with 24 points and a career-high 12 assists. Sidibe added 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Mikey Dixon led the Bobcats with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Daniels added 18 points and Kiss 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists.