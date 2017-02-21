Johnson, Auburn drop LSU to 14th straight loss, 98-75

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Ronnie Johnson scored 17 points and Auburn snapped a three-game skid with a 98-75 victory over reeling LSU on Tuesday night.

LSU (9-18, 1-14 Southeastern Conference) tied a school record with its 14th straight loss. LSU allowed 90 points for the 10th time this season as coach Johnny Jones’ fifth season with the program continued to unravel — with athletic director Joe Alleva and two top assistants looking on together directly across from the LSU bench. LSU trailed by as many as 26 in what became its worst home loss to Auburn.

Danjel Purifoy and Bryce Brown each scored 15 for Auburn (17-11, 6-9), which swept a season series from LSU for the first time in seven years. Brown scored all of his points on 5-of-8 shooting from 3-point range.

Antonio Blakeney scored 29 points — two short of his season high — for LSU, but was the only LSU player to score in double figures.

T.J. Dunans scored 11 points and Mustapha Heron had 10 and nine rebounds for Auburn.

Auburn led by as much as 12 in the middle of the first half after a 10-0 run that began with Anfernee McLemore’s dunk and ended with a Johnson’s back-to-back baskets on a jumper and layup.

LSU worked its way back into the game with the help of Blakeney’s 10 first-half points. LSU never took the lead, but tied it four times before Auburn rebuilt what looked like a tenuous 45-42 lead at halftime.

LSU tied the game again on Blakeney’s 3 to open the second half, but soon after Auburn put together a 10-0 run — highlighted by Brown’s consecutive 3s — and never trailed again.

BIG PICTURE

Auburn: Prior to the trip to Baton Rouge, coach Bruce Pearl said he hopes his team can build a solid NIT Tournament resume with a strong finish to what has been a difficult SEC campaign. The lopsided road result against LSU will at least point Auburn in that direction. Having won by only four points when it hosted LSU, Auburn found the latest meeting a lot easier with Purifoy in the lineup this time.

LSU: The only other times LSU lost 14 straight were in the in back-to-back seasons, 1965-66 and 1966-67. Pete Maravich was a freshman in the ’66-’67 season and freshmen did not play on the varsity squad back then. LSU shot only 34.5 percent (10 of 29) in the second half after shooting a more competitive 46.7 percent in the (14 of 30) in the first half.

UP NEXT

Auburn hosts Arkansas on Saturday night

LSU visits Georgia on Saturday evening.

