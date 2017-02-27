11:16 pm, February 27, 2017
Jefferson lifts Texas Southern over Alabama A&M 74-64

By The Associated Press February 27, 2017 11:02 pm 02/27/2017 11:02pm
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Demontrae Jefferson scored 23 points shooting 6 for 9 and made all nine of his fouls shots and Zach Lofton scored 15 points and Texas Southern beat Alabama A&M 74-64 on Monday for its fourth straight win.

Texas Southern (18-11, 14-2 Southwestern Athletic) never trailed. De’Ederick Petty buried a 3 for Alabama A&M and brought the Bulldogs to within 17-15 with 11:19 left before halftime, but the Tigers went on to outscore them 24-15 and led 41-30 at halftime.

Jefferson, Lofton and Kevin Scott combined for 9 for 15 shooting with each going 3 for 5 before intermission. Scott finished with 13 points.

The Bulldogs rallied and closed to 56-53 on Quinterian McConico’s layup with 11:25 to play but never got closer. McConico led Alabama A&M (2-25, 2-14) with 18 points shooting 9 for 14 and Petty added 17 points.

The Tigers stayed in first place a game ahead of Alcorn State (13-3) and the two teams square off in Houston on Friday.

