8:44 pm, February 4, 2017
35° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS The U.S. Department of Justice has formally appealed a federal judge’s ruling that suspended President Donald Trump’s travel ban. Story developing.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Jacksonville State handles SIU-Edwardsville 72-61

Jacksonville State handles SIU-Edwardsville 72-61

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 8:40 pm 02/04/2017 08:40pm
Share

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Tyrik Edwards scored 16 of his career-high 19 points in the second half and Jacksonville State pulled away for a 72-61 win over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Saturday.

Christian Cunningham added 12 points and 17 rebounds for Jacksonville State (15-11, 7-4 Ohio Valley Conference), which controlled the boards 44-36. Norbertas Giga got his sixth double-double of the season for the Gamecocks with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Jacksonville State pulled away in the second half with a 12-2 run that included 3-pointers from Edwards, Malcolm Drumwright and Greg Tucker to make it 46-35 with 10:17 to play.

The Cougars (5-20, 0-11) trimmed the gap to four with Burak Eslik’s two free throws, but Jacksonville State responded with an 11-4 run to make it 62-49 and led by double figures the rest of the way.

Eslik finished with 21 points for the Cougars, Josh White had 12 and Christian Ellis 11.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Jacksonville State handles SIU-Edwardsville 72-61
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball