Iona takes down Niagara 90-76 behind Severe’s 23 points

By The Associated Press February 12, 2017 4:38 pm 02/12/2017 04:38pm
LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jon Severe scored 23 points, Rickey McGill added 19 points, and Taylor Bessick grabbed 11 rebounds and Iona dominated from the outset with 90-76 win over Niagara on Sunday.

McGill added five boards, five assists, and three steals, Sam Cassell Jr. had 15 points, seven rebounds, and six assists, and E.J. Crawford added 13 points.

Iona (17-9, 10-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic) got 3s from Schadrac Casimir, Cassell and a pair from Crawford to build a 16-2 lead in the first four minutes. Niagara went on a 17-4 run and closed to a point on a 3 by Matt Scott with 7:41 to play before halftime.

The Gaels led 43-33 at halftime and pushed the lead to 53-38 on a 3 from Severe. Kevin Larkin’s 3 brought the Purple Eagles to within 72-64 but they couldn’t get closer.

Scott scored a career-high 34 points to go along with seven rebounds, two blocks, and two steals for Niagara (9-18, 6-10). Marvin Prochet added 16 points and six rebounds, and Kahlil Dukes had 10 points and seven assists before fouling out.

